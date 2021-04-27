It’s that time of year again, when we all get to celebrate a famous victory over the French of our friends to the south: Mexico.
Why do we all get to celebrate? Because America is the Great Melting Pot and we embrace diversity, that’s why.
Especially when it comes to food.
Andy and I were able to entertain another couple recently. Everyone was all vaccinated and done with the two-week final fermentation; we’d been observing our social distancing so the risk was very low and I tell you that was a joyous time.
Face-to-face with friends, sharing a meal, catching up on all that’s happened, sharing our hopes for what will happen. If we all work together, follow the rules and be sensible, the sooner we can all get back to socializing. I don’t want to go back into isolation; do you?
Our celebratory meal was entirely Mexican, from appetizer to tacos to dessert. These dessert recipes were so easy and tasty I just had to share them with you for Cinco de Mayo.
Let’s get cooking!
Murphy’s Mexican Mango Ice Cream
1 can (14 ounce) sliced mangos or
1 cup fresh mango, peeled, stoned
1 can (14 ounce) sweetened, condensed milk
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1 Tablespoon rum
Reserve the syrup from the mangos and dice the fruit. Put the fruit, condensed milk, half of the fruit syrup (1/2 cup), cayenne and rum in a blender and puree.
The flavor can be adjusted by your choice of rum (silver, dark, spiced, etc.) or the rum can be left out altogether. Also, in place of cayenne you could use ground ancho chile pepper — wow!
If using fresh mango, you’ll want a simple syrup (with granulated sugar or stevia) or even a mixer like Triple Sec (orange flavor) or Grenadine (pomegranate), although the Grenadine will add redness to the color.
Freeze the puree until firm (I put it in a plastic container overnight) and serve topped with some whipped cream and a sprinkle of your best cinnamon. I put mine in martini glasses for extra flare.
Cold ice cream calls for hot, sweet bread: Sopaipillas! As a child, we would go to Casa Bonita in Little Rock for special occasions, and the meal ended with “sopapillas.” That’s the American spelling, but everywhere else includes the “I” so that’s what I’m going to do.
The sopaipilla is essentially a rectangular doughnut, deep fried and covered in cinnamon sugar and honey. Change the toppings to powdered sugar and you have a beignet. Make it round, with a hole in the middle and there’s your doughnut.
SOPAIPILLAS
1 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon salt
2 Tablespoons shortening
2/3 cup water
Oil for frying
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Honey
Combine the dry ingredients and then cut in the shortening until crumbly. Gradually add water, stirring with a fork until the mixture holds together.
Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 2 minutes until smooth. Cover with a clean dishtowel and let it rest for 5 minutes. Combine the sugar and cinnamon in a small dish that can be resealed if you don’t use it all (it’s good for lots of things).
Roll the dough out in a rectangle to 1/4-inch thickness. Cut this into strips about 2-1/2 inches wide, then cut each strip into triangles.
Heat two inches of vegetable oil to 375 degrees in a deep fat fryer or electric skillet. Fry sopaipillas on both sides for 1 - 2 minutes until puffed up and golden brown.
Remove to some paper towels to drain and sprinkle them with the cinnamon sugar mix. Move to a serving dish, drizzle honey all over and eat while still warm.
Speaking of honey …
EMPORIA FARMERS MARKET
The Emporia Farmer’s Market moves back to their outdoor location Saturday! Join them at 8:30 a.m. for all kinds of good stuff, greens to radishes, cinnamon rolls to Chad the Breadman and locally sourced honey. Learn more at emporiafarmersmarket.org.
Judging by the local Facebook posts, there’s a good chance of sighting some morels at the market, if not Saturday, then soon. Spring has sprung.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.