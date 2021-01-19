Area basketball action was a bit truncated this past Friday evening as several squads had the night off in anticipation of this week’s tournament games. Teams from Olpe and Hartford continued their seasons with the exception of the Eagle boys, who had their matchup with Waverly postponed due to quarantines within the Bulldog’s program.
Waverly @ Olpe-
The Lady Eagles basketball team continued its perfect start to the season Friday evening, moving to 10-0 with a 56-26 dismantling of Waverly. Olpe held the Bulldogs to just a single point in the first quarter, going on to lead 34-13 by the halftime break before receiving sustained play from its bench in the final two quarters.
Eagles squads will be back in action this week with a pair of local rivalries, traveling to Madison on Tuesday and hosting Lebo on Thursday.
Burlingame @ Hartford-
Jaguars squads struggled at home Friday against Burlingame, with both varsity sides failing to put up much of a fight after early offensive woes. Hartford boys fell to 1-9 on the year with a 51-20 loss while Hartford girls dropped to 0-6 after a 62-21 defeat.
The Jaguars will be back in action this Tuesday with a pair of tilts at Marais des Cygnes Valley before wrapping up the week with home contents against Madison on Friday.
Flint Hills Shootout-
Varsity sides from Chase County and Northern Heights will be participating in the Flint Hills Shootout this week. Girls games began Monday evening with the four-seeded Lady Bulldogs taking on Lyndon in Osage City and the two-seeded Lady Wildcats hosting Central Heights at home. The girl’s bracket will continue with second-round games Thursday evening and conclude Saturday, with the first-place game set for 6 p.m. Boys matchups are set to kickoff Tuesday with four-seeded Chase County hosting Mission Valley in Osage City (with Northern Heights’ opening matchup scratched due to COVID reasons). Second-round boys games will continue Friday evening and conclude with first, third, fifth and seventh place games on Saturday.
