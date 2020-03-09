Nolan Teague Purcell, of Emporia, died March 1, 2020 in Emporia. He was 34.
No services are planned at this time. Charter Funerals has the arrangements.
A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 59F. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Some clouds. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: March 9, 2020 @ 10:29 am
Aim_High said:
Wow, a Republican with a backbone? Crazy.
Aim_High said:
Kansasforever said:
Aim_High said:
SnowGypsy said:
Hananova said:
Aim_High said:
If you work hard and stop sniffing trees, you can have a nice pension too!
Aim_High said:
Aim_High said:
If you really believe these March to End hunger folks are overpaid with $1K office chairs, that's your problem. Us smart people know better.
Hananova said:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.