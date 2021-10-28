William “Bill” Charles Hart of Emporia died on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Costamed Grupo Medico in Cozumel, Mexico while on a cruise with his wife. He was 61.
Bill was born on December 11, 1959 in El Paso, Texas the son of Clayton and Elwyn Clow Hart. He married Judith Doreene Cleveland on October 3, 1983 in Emporia. She survives.
Surviving family members include: sons, Richard Brandon Hart of Kansas City, Missouri, and Cody Hart of Emporia; daughter, Stephany Doreene Skirvin of Emporia; grandchildren, Talen Hart, Kimberlie Skirvin, Kyler Skirvin, and Kohen Skirvin; sisters, Cindy Castle of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Hart and brother, Steve Tallen.
Bill worked at Simmons Pet Food for the past 8 years in the seamer filler operation. Prior to that he spent 20+ years with BNSF Railroad.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with cremation following the service. Visitation will be Friday night from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions to David Traylor Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
