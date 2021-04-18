Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly cloudy. High 57F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies with snow developing overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.