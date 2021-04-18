Visitors to the Emporia Granada Theatre enjoyed an evening of entertainment thanks to some self-described bad boys, Friday evening. The event was part of the Emporia Arts Council’s Performing Arts Series.
The Bad Boys of Opera are Jonathan Tetelman (tenor), Cody Austin (tenor) and Franco Pomponi (baritone), three highly-acclaimed male opera stars whose individual performance credits The Met Opera, New York City Opera, Carnegie Hall and more. They spent the evening performing recognizable arias, duos, trios, Broadway, pop and contemporary standards and more.
