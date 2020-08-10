Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Parking problem, 2300 Industrial Road, 10:23 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, Information redacted
Injury accident, 1500 W. 6th Ave., 9:16 p.m.
Missing person, 1100 Cottonwood St., 11:52 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 1200 Triplett Dr., 2:55 p.m.
Friday
Harassment, 800 Union St., 12:58 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Criminal threat, 400 Mechanic St., 11:51 a.m.
Arrest warrant, 400 Commercial St., 3:27 p.m.
Unknown medical problem, Information redacted
Friday
Injury accident, 3200 Road F, Allen, 1:56 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Fraud, 500 Mechanic St., 11:04 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 1100 Congress St., 1:53 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 400 Exchange St., 6:33 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
