Hazel Lucile Wood, 88, of Shawnee, KS passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at St. Luke’s South Hospital in Overland Park. Hazel was born June 21, 1932 in Emporia, KS to the late Roy and Ivol Wilhite. After graduating from Emporia High School, she attended Emporia State University, where she was a member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. On October 5, 1951 Hazel married Frank Wood in Emporia, KS. He preceded her in death in 2002, after 51 years of marriage. Hazel worked for the city of Shawnee for over 20 years as a clerk for the Police department and city before retiring. She is a former member of Overland Park Christian Church.
Hazel is also preceded in death by her son, Dan Wood; grandson, Bill Wood; and brother, Leonard Wilhite. She is survived by her sons, Steve Wood and wife Laura; Phil Wood and wife Jan; sister, Marie Bumgardner; brother, Charles Wilhite; five grandchildren, Jenny Hagge and husband Mike, Kristin Cotton and husband Andy, Haley Plewa and husband John, Sam Wood and Amanda Wood; a great granddaughter, Charlotte Cotton.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Friday, May 7th at the Amos Family Funeral Home. Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Hazel will be laid to rest in Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens.
