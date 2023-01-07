An Emporia man was hospitalized following a single vehicle wreck on Highway 56 Saturday afternoon.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Mark Hanson was traveling westbound on Highway 56 when, in the 300 block, an animal ran out in front of him causing Hanson to run his 2019 Nissan Sentra off the road. The car traveled into the ditch and struck a tree.
Hanson was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident. He was transported to Morris County Hospital in Council Grove for his injuries.
Deputy James Baker said LYSO, Emporia/Lyon County EMS, District 2 Allen/Admire Fire and Morris County EMS responded to the accident.
