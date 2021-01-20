Richard Gordon Ames, 90, Emporia, KS, passed away on January 17th, 2021 at his home. Gordon was born at home in Perry, Oklahoma on November 7, 1930, the son of John H. Ames and Nina M. (Pontious) Ames. Growing up, he attended schools in Perry, OK, Arkansas City, KS, Topeka, KS, and Emporia, KS, as his family moved for work with Santa Fe Railroad. He later attended Emporia State Teachers College. Gordon followed his father’s footsteps and worked for the Santa Fe Railroad in the signal department for 36 years in Emporia, Kansas, Fort Madison, Iowa, and Topeka, Kansas before finally coming back to Emporia to retire in 1986 and make Emporia his permanent home.
He married the love of his life, Jacqueline Lee Bosch on January 19, 1952 in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Even near the end of his life, Gordon would say “she is as beautiful as the day I married her”. She survives. Also surviving are 3 children, Stephen Richard Ames, Topeka, KS, Debra Lee Cook, Scottsdale, AZ, and Brenda JoAnne Cook, Columbia, MO; 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Rodney Gordon Ames; one brother, John Franklin Ames; a sister, Freda Nadine Gadbery; and a sister, Belva June Parry.
Gordon was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of the American Legion. He also served as a Deacon/Elder in the Presbyterian Church. In his free time, Gordon was a member of the Emporia Antique Car Club and a member of Jayco International Travel Club. After retiring from the railroad, he and Jackie logged many miles traveling across the country with their Jayco travel trailer and making friends along the way.
While living in Topeka he coached little league baseball and was the first scout master of the newly organized Boy Scout troop at Trinity Presbyterian Church. Gordon loved his family and would do anything for the grandkids and great grandkids and that love was returned many times over as they all grew to idolize “G’pa Gordon”. Along with a yearly Thanksgiving tradition, where the whole family would gather at their home in Emporia, he also started a “cousin’s weekend” where he would gather all the grandkids together from around the country for a weekend of camping, swimming, water skiing and games to ensure the family remained close-knit and connected. These traditions continue on after his passing.
He has been cremated and inurnment will be at Maplewood Memorial Lawn Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia in Gordon’s memory. Online condolences may be made at www.charterfunerals.com.
