Mary M. Downing of Emporia
died on Thursday, November 10,
2022 at her home. She was 91.
Mary was born on April 27,
1931 in Carrollton, Missouri the
daughter of Maurice G. and Marie
Anderson Mills. She married
George L. Downing on May 1,
1954 in San Diego, California. He
survives.
Surviving family members
include: husband, George L.
Downing of the home; sons,
George M. (Annie) Downing of Rose Hill, Kansas and John
R. (Debbie) Downing of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Lynn
Marie Hobson of Emporia; grandchildren, Rick (Alexa)
Hobson, Tess Hobson, Paige (Nate) Mitchell, Haley (Nelson)
Ramirez, and Zach (Sarah) Downing; great-grandson, Xander
Hobson; sister, Elaine Mills Swank of Kansas City, Missouri;
two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Mills and Ann McGlaughlin;
several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob
Mills.
Mary was a loving and committed wife, mother and
grandmom. She valued her family and education above all
else. Her daily life was a demonstration of the values she
held dear. In addition to being an inspiring role model for her
children, her grandchildren were fortunate to have her spirit
and wisdom influence their lives as well.
During her years at Emporia State University, Mary
touched the lives of many college students. She served
as the dedicated Advisor to the Associated Student
Government, the National Panhellenic Sorority Chapters, the
Interfraternity Council, and the Special Events Board.
Mary was an avid supporter of the Lady Hornets
Basketball, as well as many other Hornet sports teams.
Mary was also a voracious reader, had a passion and talent
for playing tennis, loved flowers, and enjoyed traveling
internationally and within the United States.
Mary had several community involvements, such as book
clubs, bridge club, Faculty Wives of ESU, Plumb Place Board
of Directors member, CASA volunteer, Docent volunteer
at David Traylor Zoo and The Howe House, as well as a
member of League of Women Voters.
Mary’s wishes were to bequeath her body to the University
of Kansas School of Medicine with a celebration of life at a
later date. Mary loved the Emporia Symphony Orchestra.
In her memory the family requests memorial donations
be made to ESU’s Emporia Symphony Orchestra Prelude
Scholarship, which was established by Mary and George
several years ago. Donations can be mailed to the ESU
Foundation at 1500 Highland Street, Emporia, KS 66801. You
can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
