Mary M. Downing

Mary M. Downing of Emporia

died on Thursday, November 10,

2022 at her home. She was 91.

Mary was born on April 27,

1931 in Carrollton, Missouri the

daughter of Maurice G. and Marie

Anderson Mills. She married

George L. Downing on May 1,

1954 in San Diego, California. He

survives.

Surviving family members

include: husband, George L.

Downing of the home; sons,

George M. (Annie) Downing of Rose Hill, Kansas and John

R. (Debbie) Downing of Olathe, Kansas; daughter, Lynn

Marie Hobson of Emporia; grandchildren, Rick (Alexa)

Hobson, Tess Hobson, Paige (Nate) Mitchell, Haley (Nelson)

Ramirez, and Zach (Sarah) Downing; great-grandson, Xander

Hobson; sister, Elaine Mills Swank of Kansas City, Missouri;

two sisters-in-law, Eleanor Mills and Ann McGlaughlin;

several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Bob

Mills.

Mary was a loving and committed wife, mother and

grandmom. She valued her family and education above all

else. Her daily life was a demonstration of the values she

held dear. In addition to being an inspiring role model for her

children, her grandchildren were fortunate to have her spirit

and wisdom influence their lives as well.

During her years at Emporia State University, Mary

touched the lives of many college students. She served

as the dedicated Advisor to the Associated Student

Government, the National Panhellenic Sorority Chapters, the

Interfraternity Council, and the Special Events Board.

Mary was an avid supporter of the Lady Hornets

Basketball, as well as many other Hornet sports teams.

Mary was also a voracious reader, had a passion and talent

for playing tennis, loved flowers, and enjoyed traveling

internationally and within the United States.

Mary had several community involvements, such as book

clubs, bridge club, Faculty Wives of ESU, Plumb Place Board

of Directors member, CASA volunteer, Docent volunteer

at David Traylor Zoo and The Howe House, as well as a

member of League of Women Voters.

Mary’s wishes were to bequeath her body to the University

of Kansas School of Medicine with a celebration of life at a

later date. Mary loved the Emporia Symphony Orchestra.

In her memory the family requests memorial donations

be made to ESU’s Emporia Symphony Orchestra Prelude

Scholarship, which was established by Mary and George

several years ago. Donations can be mailed to the ESU

Foundation at 1500 Highland Street, Emporia, KS 66801. You

can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.

