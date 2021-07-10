“The Rose Code,” By Kate Quinn. HarperCollins 2021. $27.00.
Not long ago, I read a news report that male baby-boomers are responsible for the explosion in books about World War II. The author didn’t go further into the topic, but I’d guess that female readers of the same generation are behind the amazing number of war-era titles focusing on women.
Kate Quinn is undoubtedly responsible for attracting female readers into a nearly exclusive male field. Her most recent novel, “The Rose Code,” tells the story of three British women who worked behind the scenes to help secure an Allied victory, “two girls who couldn’t stand the sight of each other, and one who had disappeared into a madhouse.”
“The Rose Code” takes place in 1947, looking back to the early ’40s, when Osla Kendall was fixed up on a blind date with a handsome sailor. By 1947, she looks back to those days when “her” Philip is just days away from marrying another woman, Princess Elizabeth of England. Osla, now a journalist, has received an unsigned letter, a plea for help from an old friend, now locked in an asylum where she is soon to undergo a lobotomy.
Osla’s friendship with “Mab” dates back to the days when each received a somewhat cryptic invitation to apply for unspecified work with an agency known informally as Bletchley Park.
Mab means to better her lot in life and is plowing through a recommended-reading list, while Bethan Finch, the third girl who will receive an offer to join the codebreaking group, seems to know her future, which looks decidedly bleak. Beth’s escape from a domineering mother: a gift for solving puzzles.
Author Quinn presents a wonderfully descriptive picture of Bletchley Park and the odd assortment of geniuses and misfits who have been assembled to unravel enemy codes, including the now-famous Enigma encoding device that has bedeviled the British and their Allies. Cloaked in secrecy, the codebreakers make their own entertainment, including organizing a book club, whimsically titled the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party. There are attachments, emotionally and physical, of course, under the guidance of Dilly Knox, who persists in the effort despite failing health.
But there is a snag, related to the imposed secrecy that affects even communication between friends, and the trio can’t hold together when Beth fails to warn the others about an air raid that will destroy the bonds that have sustained them.
But now it’s 1947. Osla is a magazine editor, engaged to Giles as she dreads watching her former lover marry a future queen. Mab is married and a mother. And Beth is hospitalized against her will, because she can identify a traitor who was in the Bletchley ranks. Osla and Mab must overcome long-held resentment if they are to help her before she is beyond help. Can they decipher the Rose Code?
Anyone who has read Quinn’s earlier novels, “The Alice Network” and “Huntress,” knows that “The Rose Code” will bring pages of enjoyment. Anyone who hasn’t discovered this author has a real treat in store.
The author is online at /KateQuinnAuthor.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.