Emergency personnel are en route to reports of an electrocution south of Emporia Wednesday morning.
Dispatch toned out for the call around 10:15 a.m. The incident occurred around 1701 S. Weaver St.
There's no word yet on the condition of the patient or how the electrocution occurred.
