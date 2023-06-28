A domestic violence call ended in an arrest after an Emporia man confronted police officers with a machete Wednesday evening.
According to Emporia Police Department Captain Ray Mattas, the incident began at 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, when officers were dispatched to Wilson Street for reports of domestic violence. According to scanner traffic, the incident was focused at 724 Wilson St., and officers from Emporia Police Department, the EPD Special Response Team, Lyon County Sheriff's Office, Lyon County Emergency Management, Coffey County Sheriff's Office and Emporia Fire/EMS were on the scene.
"Within a few minutes of officers arriving on the scene, the officers were confronted by a man with a machete," he said.
The man wielding the machete was idenfitied as 55-year-old Dwayne L. Ford. Officers were able to get everyone else out of the house, but Ford remained inside. .
Mattas said Detective Kevin Shireman was called to the scene to negotiate with Ford, and during the negotiation Ford left the residence still armed with the machete. Officers deployed a 40 mm rubber blunt impact projectile, striking him in the leg. Foird then retreated back into the residence.
Negotiations continued between Ford and the police for several hours. He finally surrendered at 6:50 p.m. and was taken into custody.
Mattas said Ford will be treated for any injuries sustained from the impact of the projectile, and once cleared medically, he will be transported to the Lyon County Jail.
The Emporia Police Department will propose the charges of battery and aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer to the Lyon County Attorney’s Office for their review.
Ford had an outstanding warrant for bond revocation through the Lyon County District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.