Two women were taken into custody last week after they allegedly followed another vehicle and eventually blocked their path before threatening two women and two young children with a handgun.
Trynity T. Johnson, 18, and Abigayle P. Donahue, 20, were both arrested on two counts of aggravated assault: use of a deadly weapon; along with two counts of aggravated endangering of a child under 18. All charges are felonies.
According to an affidavit obtained by The Emporia Gazette, officers from the Emporia Police Department were dispatched to the 1800 block of Merchant Street at approximately 6:51 p.m. Wednesday for the report of a disturbance. Dispatch advised the caller was reporting someone pointed a gun at her on Highland Street.
Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle, a gray 2018 Kia Soul, a short time later and made a traffic stop in the 300 block of East Seventh Avenue. Johnson and Donahue were both taken into custody during the traffic stop while a third occupant of the vehicle, a 15-year-old female juvenile, was released to her home.
According to the affidavit, the driver of a Ford Fiesta — a 21-year-old woman — told officers she was driving around with her 16-year-old sister and two children, aged 4 and 2. She stated she noticed there was a Kia Soul behind them, which had been following her vehicle for a while. She told officers she noticed the vehicle following her at approximately 6:15 p.m. in the area of West 12th Avenue and Prairie Street.
“(Name redacted) stated she drove northbound on Burlingame Road from East 12th Avenue, and turned westbound on to East 18th Avenue,” reads the affidavit. “(Redacted) stated the Kia Soul did not continue to follow them at this time.”
The driver said she followed the gravel road past Trusler Sports Complex and continued to drive under the underpass at Interstate 35. She told officers she was getting ready to exit the underpass and turn onto Highland Street when the Kia Soul turned in front of her, blocking her path to Highland Street. She said the vehicle was parked facing her and so parked that it was also blocking traffic on Highland Street.
“(Redacted) stated she recognized the driver to be Donahue and recognized the second row passenger to be Johnson,” reads the affidavit. “(Redacted) stated Johnson exited the vehicle and was pointing a black handgun at (her) vehicle. According to (the driver), Johnson was yelling for (redacted) to get out of her vehicle to fight Johnson.”
The driver was able to correctly describe what Johnson was wearing at the time of the altercation, which she was still wearing at the time of her arrest.
She later told officers she “thought she was going to get shot by Johnson.” At that point, three vehicles approached the Kia Soul on Highland Street and were unable to get past. She said that gave her some relief that “if she was going to get shot, at least there would be witnesses.”
The driver said once Johnson and Donahue saw the vehicles on Highland Street, they got into their vehicle and left the area westbound toward Merchant Street. She stated she had been in fear for her life and was able to get photos and video of the suspect vehicle while it was leaving the scene.
Later, she told officers she, Johnson and Donahue had been arguing about another case involving one of those involved on social media, which triggered the incident.
The 16-year-old alleged victim spoke with officers and replayed the incident just as the driver had. She said she was afraid Johnson was going to shoot at them.
Donahue, during an interview with officers, told them she started following the vehicle in the area of West Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street near Bluestem Farm and Ranch, according to the affidavit. She told officers she followed the alleged victim’s vehicle until it turned northbound on Burlingame Road, at which time she drove south on Interstate 35 before exiting at Merchant Street. She told officers she “ran into (redacted) again on Highland Street by the underpass at I-35” before asking to have a lawyer present.
During a search of the Kia Soul, officers located and seized a black, Hi-Point .9mm handgun in the driver’s side door along with two fully-loaded magazines for the handgun.
