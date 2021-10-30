Reviewed by Molly Chenault
“Why Fish Don’t Exist” by Lulu Miller, Simon & Schuster, 2021, $17.00.
David Starr Jordan was a taxonomist, a man possessed with bringing order to the natural world. In time, he would be credited with discovering nearly a fifth of the fish known to humans in his day. But the more of the hidden blueprint of life he uncovered, the harder the universe seemed to try to thwart him. His specimen collections were demolished by lightning, by fire, and eventually by the 1906 San Francisco earthquake — which sent more than a thousand discoveries, housed in fragile glass jars, plummeting to the floor. In an instant, his life’s work was shattered.
Many might have given up, given in to despair. But Jordan? He surveyed the wreckage at his feet, found the first fish that he recognized, and confidently began to rebuild his collection. And this time, he introduced one clever innovation that he believed would at last protect his work against the chaos of the world.
When NPR reporter Lulu Miller first heard this anecdote in passing, she took Jordan for a fool — a cautionary tale in hubris, or denial. But as her own life slowly unraveled, she began to wonder about him. Perhaps instead he was a model for how to go on when all seemed lost. What she would unearth about his life would transform her understanding of history, morality, and the world beneath her feet.
Lulu Miller wants to know why people persist when the universe repeatedly throws them curveballs. How do you go on when everything seems pointless? What is the correct balance between pessimism and optimism? David Starr Jordan (he gave himself his middle name because of his love of the stars) was a taxonomist who was possessed of an overabundance of stubbornness. Miller, faced with problems of her own, does a deep dive of his life to see what made him tick.
I really enjoyed the way that Miller let the story unfold. Knowing very little about Jordan to begin with, most of the information in the book was new to me. Readers who may be more aware of the life of Stanford’s first president might be more prepared to hear that he was an ardent proponent of eugenics in his later years, an idea that is truly horrifying in its roots and impact on people.
Although it takes most of the book to find out “why fish don’t exist,” the background information is truly necessary to understand the concept. I thought that Miller’s book did a great job of covering the bases of taxonomy and how everything connects. Although the subject matter is heavy in some parts, it’s definitely worth reading!
