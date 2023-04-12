The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help after a reported rape in Americus earlier this week.
According to Deputy Eric Williams, deputies responded to the 300 block of Seventh Street in Americus at 3 p.m. April 10, for reports of a sexual assault. Upon arrival, deputies located a 14-year-old girl in the residence who said she had been raped.
Williams said the girl was home alone at the time of the assault. An unknown male entered the home through the unlocked backdoor. He’s described as “a middle-aged Hispanic male.”
The girl reported that she had seen a suspicious male driving a white or silver passenger car while walking just prior to the assault. She was taken to Newman Regional Health for observation and treatment.
If you have any information about this incident or any video evidence, please contact Lyon County Communications at 620-341-3205 and request to speak to a deputy. At this time the Sheriff’s Office does not believe there is a threat to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.