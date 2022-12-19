A federally funded, temporary emergency program to support homeowners experiencing hardship during the COVID-19 pandemic still has funds available, but the coffers are quickly depleting.
The Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund "has dispersed 75% of program funds," the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation said in a written release.
KHAF has dispersed more than $34.9 million to 3,151 households since the program was launched in April. A quarter of funds is still available, so homeowners in need of assistance should apply now while funding remains.
“I was stressed and overwhelmed when I got behind on my mortgage payments,” said one KHAF applicant. “With so much going on in my life, I was hesitant to get started applying. However, I learned that the application process was much easier than I thought. My advice to others is to apply now; don’t wait. If you need help, you can always call a KHAF customer service representative.”
KHAF was established with American Rescue Plan Act funds to help qualifying Kansas homeowners get current on their mortgage payments and avoid foreclosure. Eligible homeowners at least 30 days past-due on mortgage and/or property taxes can receive payment assistance for mortgages, utility bills, property taxes, and other charges associated with delinquency.
For more information and to apply, visit the Kansas Homeowner Assistance Fund webpage at kshousingcorp.org/kansas-homeowner-assistance-fund.
For questions, contact KHAF customer service at 855-307-5423.
