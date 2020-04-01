An Emporia native, ESU alumnus and military veteran with more than 30 years of experience is the new Director of University Facilities at Emporia State. Bill McKernan has served as interim director since September 2019.
McKernan began his military career in the U.S. Air Force Reserves in 1986. After attending Emporia State, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman in 1993. He retired in June 2017 as a lieutenant colonel. During his final deployment, in 2012 to Afghanistan, McKernan served as the single logistics civil augmentation program support officer in support of commanders in combat operations in Regional Command-North. In this role, he was responsible for the planning, coordination and execution of the base life support contract by providing expertise and guidance to senior leadership and oversight of all base life support activities for over 10,000 U.S. and NATO troops deployed throughout the RC-N battle space.
"Base life support is basically everything needed to run a small city - sewer, water, electricity, trash, road maintenance, safety, etc. This also included housing, food, recreation, showers, laundry, airfield support and various other requirements where requested," explained Diana Kuhlmann, ESU vice president for administration and finance. "This to some degree is what University Facilities does here on campus along with loads of project management."
After retiring from the U.S. Army, McKernan joined University Facilities in July 2017. In September 2018, he became assistant director for administration and building services. In September 2019, Kuhlmann named McKernan the interim director after the sudden death of Mark Runge.
"I'd like to thank President Garrett and Vice President Kuhlmann for their continued confidence and support to the Facilities leadership and staff over the last six months," McKernan said. "This was a difficult transition period for everyone, and I have some pretty big shoes to fill."
"During his role as interim director of University Facilities since Mark Runge's untimely passing last September, Bill has displayed outstanding leadership, continuing to support the mission and move forward the initiatives and work of the Facilities team with a steady hand," said Kuhlmann.
"It is truly a privilege to be able to continue to serve the university and Facilities in this capacity," said McKernan. "I'd be remiss if I didn't thank the employees in Facilities for their support, expertise and hard work keeping the campus clean, healthy and operational day in and day out; they are the ones that do the heavy lifting."
McKernan's promotion was effective March 9. A search to fill the role of assistant director for administration and building services will begin soon.
