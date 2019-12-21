Ladonna Joan Knight of rural Lebo died Wednesday December 18, 2019, at Sunset Manor in Waverly. She was 84.
A services will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, December 23, 2019 at the Lebo United Methodist Church. Burial will follow the service at Key West Cemetery. Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo has the arrangements.
