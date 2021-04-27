Emporia - Sharon Kay Hutchcroft, 73, passed away on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in Emporia, Kansas. She was born on January 14, 1948 in Emporia, Kansas, the daughter of Lorne and Audrey (Speaks) Pearson.
Sharon had lived in Reading and in Emporia for many years.
She graduated from Neosho Rapids High School and attended Flint Hills Technical School where she received her LPN license. She had worked at Newman Hospital in Emporia for over 34 years. She enjoyed shopping at antique stores and flea markets and most important to her was her family and grandkids, Colton and Josye.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Lorne and Audrey; her two brothers, Cliff and Willy Pearson; and her sister, Cindy Pearson.
Sharon is survived by her son, Robert Hutchcroft (Dianna) of Lyndon; her companion dog, Radar; her two sisters, Mary Willard of Reading and Marsha Lopez of Emporia; and her two grandchildren, Colton and Josye Hutchcroft.
No services are planned at this time for Sharon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions made payable to Sharon Hutchcroft Memorial Fund, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS. 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
