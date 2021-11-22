The Emporia Gazette
Lyon County Public Health reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 Monday afternoon.
With 25 new recoveries also reported, that brings the total number of active cases to 139, of which there are 26 breakthrough cases. Seven of the breakthrough cases had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, five had received Pfizer and 14 had received Moderna.
There have now been 330 breakthrough cases, with 170 Moderna cases, 89 Johnson & Johnson cases and 71 Pfizer cases.
Lyon County has seen a total of 5,873 total cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. There have been 5,642 recoveries and 92 deaths (plus four deaths awaiting certification by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment).
