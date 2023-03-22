The annual Laps 4 Landon fundraiser to raise funds and awareness for Cystic Fibrosis research is set for Tuesday, April 18 at the Emporia State Student Recreation building.
Laps 4 Landon was started 16 years ago to raise awareness for Cystic Fibrosis and is named after former Emporia, now Council Grove resident Landon Dody. Landon, now 16, was diagnosed with CF when he was a few months old. His mother, Blythe, continues to work at ESU as the Center for Student Involvement Director, while his father Aron has served as the superintendent of the Council Grove school district since 2018.
Event organizer Jennifer Thomas, an associate professor of health and human performance at Emporia State University, said that the fundraiser helps fund research and efforts to find a cure for Cystic Fibrosis, a genetic disease that affects a protein in the body, causing damage to the lungs, pancreas and other organs.
“CF, because it’s genetic and it’s pretty rare compared to other diseases, it doesn’t get the government funding that cancer does, and everyone wants to find a cure for cancer too, but with a genetic disease like this, the numbers are lower and it doesn’t get that outside funding,” Thomas explained. “The foundation was developed to get people who care about the cause to be able to raise money for research and so that is what the money that we raise, and anybody else who does the CF fundraiser, it goes for research for better treatments and hopefully eventually a cure. They really heavily count on individuals or classes or organizations like ours that step up and choose to support them because they don’t get that outside funding.”
This year’s event will be held at the ESU Student Recreation building from 6 - 8 p.m., where attendees are encouraged to walk laps around the lot, play sand volleyball and listen to music. Children are encouraged to play games with ESU athletes, jump on the bouncy house or get their faces painted by the ESU Cheer Team.
According to Thomas, the Lazy Butt BBQ truck will be on-site, serving up a delicious dinner that evening for a donation of any amount. The Lazy Butt crew participates and generously donates all of the proceeds they raise in honor of seven-year-old Emporia resident, Aiden Drier, who was diagnosed at birth with CF.
“This is a fundraiser, so we invite our supporters to place bids at our silent auction, purchase tickets at our prize tables, play “Plinko” for a dollar-a-drop, and just have a great time,” Thomas said. “Many activities will move inside the ESU Student Rec building if weather or wind are issues. There is no entry fee, and you do not have to be present to win prizes.”
With so many opportunities to donate to the cause, Thomas said every dollar counts.
“If you just spend $5 playing Plinko or getting some barbecue or whatever, it all adds up,” she said. “We appreciate anybody who comes and donates in any way and just does what they can. That’s literally all we ask is that people do what they can if this means something to them.”
Each year, Laps 4 Landon is planned, organized and carried out as a capstone project for Thomas’ Health & Human Performance majors. Thomas said the work is not only beneficial for the community and CF Foundation, but it is also necessary to help train the students for their future careers.
“The first week of class I give them the history of it and I kind of explain to them that Blythe and I, Landon’s mom and I, have been friends for a long time and they have to do an event because as part of the curriculum they need to learn how to plan, market and carry out an event,” Thomas said. “We might as well do something that means something to this community and with Blythe working at ESU and then just being a part of our community it’s just kind of cool because it has such a direct impact on them.”
For more information, visit the Laps 4 Landon Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/1244420579440880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.