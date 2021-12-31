Our No. 1 story for 2021 was first published on Dec. 12 after a devastating fire destroyed an empty apartment building. Two firefighters were injured during the blaze.
The fire at Hornets Pointe was called in at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, and the investigation continues into the cause of a pre-dawn fire that consumed an Emporia apartment building and injured two firefighters. It was later ruled arson and remains under investigation.
Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage told us fire crews were battling back the fire for more than 10 hours at the Hornets Pointe Apartments, 1325 Merchant St.
Crews needed that long to find any hidden hotspots, as the building had 34 units. Smoke flareups were noticed more than 10 hours after the fire started.
Steinlage confirmed to The Gazette that day that the building was vacant and being remodeled.
One firefighter was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health, Steinlage said. He declined to comment on reports that the injured person fell from the roof of the building.
A second firefighter was taken in a fire department vehicle to a hospital, Steinlage added. The names of the injured personnel were not immediately released, but it was later reported that North Lyon County Fire Chief Tharon Mott had been seriously injured during the blaze.
The Emporia Fire Department does not use a multiple-alarm system, as some cities do. Instead, Steinlage said volunteer crews from the surrounding area were called to help.
“We had Reading, Miller, Allen-Admire and Hartford-Neosho Rapids show up,” Steinlage said.
Fire crews finally completed their on-scene work shortly before 3 p.m. Barricades, which were used to close a two-block radius around the complex, were removed.
But Steinlage said firefighters would continue watching the building for flare-ups for a couple of days, while the investigation continued. And he asked potential gawkers to stay away from it for now.
“For the safety concerns, we don’t need people down there looking at it and getting close,” Steinlage said.
Steinlage declared the building a total loss, with an estimated damage of $870,000. He called it the most expensive fire in Emporia since Coach’s Restaurant burned in August.
The wind was a challenge for fire crews. A southerly breeze grew from eight miles per hour before dawn to gusts of 35 miles per hour during the lunch hour.
“It kind of drove the fire,” Steinlage said, but he indicated surrounded buildings were never in danger.
Then Sunday evening, the devastating fire tried to rekindle, but that didn’t last long.
“It took us more time to set up than it did to put it out,” Emporia Fire Department Capt. Ryan Schmidt said Monday.
Schmidt said flare-ups like this, which occurred shortly after sunset, were common with large fires like the one at 1325 Merchant Street, which left a 34-unit apartment building in ruins.
“You’ve got so much debris, you can’t get through it all,” Schmidt explained. “No more damage was done.”
Firefighters monitored the apartment building during the night in case anything troubling occurred.
Hornets Pointe consists of several buildings. ApartmentFinder.com says the total complex had three stories and 73 units, some as large as three bedrooms.
Hornets Pointe is located across the street from Emporia State University. It was built in 1969.
