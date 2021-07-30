Augusta Hannah Dickson Shepherd, 98, of Emporia, Kan., passed from this life to the next on July 25, 2021, in Emporia. She was born Aug. 22, 1922, on a farm in northern Lyon County (Reading Township) to Matthew Dickson, an immigrant from Denmark, and Elizabeth Davis Dickson, first generation from Wales. She was the fifth of six surviving births. She grew up with wood stoves for cooking and heating, with no electricity or running water, and rode a buggy to church. Life on the farm included gathering eggs, gardening, bringing in the cows at night and driving a team of horses — even maneuvering a “go-devil” hauling sled in the hay field, but she usually traded chores to get out of wringing a chicken’s neck.
Education was important to the family, but living in a rural area it did not come without sacrifice. Beginning in elementary school, Augusta and her four sisters lived away from home during the week, staying in a small boxcar, in order to attend school in Eskridge. Graduating from Eskridge High School certified Augusta to teach up to eighth grade. She went on to graduate from Kansas State Teachers College, now Emporia State University, in 1944. She taught business classes for three years at Admire High School.
She married R. Hershel Shepherd in July 1947, and they began married life in Denver, Colo. Her spirit of adventure served her well as they moved with Skelly Oil Company to Minnesota to Oklahoma then back to Kansas. She was the bookkeeper for her husband when he began S & S Oil and Propane Company in 1958. They worked side by side, with many dinner conversations involving paying “gas taxes” until their retirement in 1983. They purchased The Admire State Bank in Admire in 1964 and later moved it to Emporia. Later in life they moved to California, Topeka and ultimately back to Emporia. Hershel knew Augusta’s heart was in Kansas, where her family was.
Augusta lived out her faith, maintained close relationships, made the most of opportunities and endeavored, in her mother’s words, to leave a place better than you found it. Hershel loved the public life that businesses provided, but she thrived in the private life. She was a great cook, aiming to nurture and bring friends and family together over meals. For decades she baked office birthday cakes for S & S employees. Travel was a big part of retired life, and for Augusta a link to family and friends. They took grandchildren to Europe and were energetic tour guides when they visited California and Arizona. She delighted in her young great-grandchildren. Augusta understood the strength of connections with women, beginning with her sisters. She kept fast friendships with Alpha Sigma Tau sisters from college, her 40-year Topeka Country Club bridge group, PEO sisters and ladies golf groups. She took up golf in her 50s — she called it “a great game” — and even notched two holes-in-one.
While Hershel was a visionary, Augusta connected the details, and they worked together with the same purpose. This was evident in their support of the community and Emporia State University. Their gifts established ESU’s Shepherd University Scholars program, spearheaded the Shepherd Music Center addition at Beach Music Hall and boosted renovations at Welch Stadium. Augusta served on the ESU Foundation Board of Trustees and its Executive Committee.
Augusta was a compass for her family. She set an example of conviction. She provided constant gentle guidance, never abrasive or abrupt. She blessed many by her long and loving life.
She was preceded in death by her husband after 53 years of marriage, and her siblings, Esther Lemke, Thomas Dickson, Ruth Symmonds Lyddane, Hiram Dickson and Naomi Snyder.
She is survived by her children, Joyce French (Craig), Emporia, James R. Shepherd, Emporia, and Judy Hawkins (David), Wichita; her grandchildren, Sara Shepherd Tilton (Nic), Shawnee, Kan., Sam Shepherd (Nicki Lucas), Kansas City, MO., Garland French, Emporia, and Daniel Hawkins, Boise, Idaho; her great-grandchildren, Liam French, Evelyn, Hannah and Shepherd Tilton, and Ruby Shepherd; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at First United Methodist Church in Emporia, with burial following at Reading Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 30, at the church. Gifts in her honor may be made to Emporia State University Shepherd Scholars and First United Methodist Church through Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.robertsblue.com.
