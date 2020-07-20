Governor Laura Kelly and KDOT Secretary Julie Lorenz traveled to Emporia Monday morning to take part in a ceremonial ribbon cutting for a long-awaited road project.
The $7.8 million improvement, which spans from Road E5 to a half mile east of Road F in Lyon County, will widen the highway to four lanes over that stretch, also improving intersections along the way. According to Lorenz, the specific section of road currently carries the most truck traffic of any two-lane highway in the state, making it not only vital to the local economy, but a treacherous area for drivers at times.
In working with local officials, KDOT left much of the plan open to community input, eventually settling on a combination of the most requested, most cost-effective and most “mutually beneficial” designs. Moving forward, Topeka-based Koss Construction Company will serve as the primary contractor for the project, but a set start date has yet to be determined.
“We call this a practical improvement project, which means that instead of committing to a particular scope, we say we’re going to allocate a certain amount of money and then work with the community to figure out the best scope and the best approach for the project,” Lorenz said. “As we worked with the community, we ended up coming to the decision of the eight sets of passing lanes instead of five sets and the one mile of four-lane roads instead of two miles of four-lane roads. What you end up seeing through this is a better project and the power of collaboration to deliver better results.”
The project was actually pinpointed for construction as early as 2011 but was continually delayed, seemingly becoming “dead in the water” in 2016 thanks to a delay in transfers from the State Highway Fund and other budgetary balancing issues in Kansas. Despite the numerous obstacles, community members and local government officials have long advocated about the importance of its completion, a fact which Kelly said she was thankful for during her speech Monday.
“When you consider what this US-50 project represents, it really means delivering on a long overdue promise to Emporia and all of central Kansas,” Kelly said. “When I visited Emporia as part of my budget study last September, I heard about several issues impacting this community and the region. In particular, Prairieland Partners John Deere Manager Nik Roth spoke to me about the US-50 widening efforts and how important the project was for the safety of travelers and expanding economic opportunities throughout. I agreed.”
In congratulating other important voices behind the decision, Lorenz mentioned input from Lyon County commissioners and area representatives as being especially needed, inviting Rollie Martin to the stage for a quick word. Martin took time to thank his fellow commissioners as well as those who continued the fight for the project in Topeka over the years.
“Lyon County government and the regional development association fully supported this idea of expansion of the expressway to four lanes, even though it turned out to be one mile instead of the original two,” Martin said. “Still, it’s a great deal for our economic development and the development of this area in general … Getting this done was a result of the persistence of Senator [Jeff] Longbine at the state level ...We thank him especially for all his service and his dedication to getting this project done ...It’s long-term infrastructure which will allow for good-quality roads in the future.”
