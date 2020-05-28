The Lyon County History Center will be reopening to the public after closing in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
History Center staff and Lyon County Historical Society Board of Trustees recently completed a reopening procedure and checklist based on recommendations set forth by national, state and local government agencies and the capacity to provide a safe environment for staff, volunteers and visitors. Evaluation of each phase and necessary adjustments will be continually made throughout the reopening.
The History Center is currently in Phase one of the phased reopening.
“During phase one, we are still closed to the public, but we are putting safety barriers in place, purchasing safety materials for staff and guests, creating signage and marking the floor with directional arrows and physical distancing marks,” Greg Jordan, executive director of the History Center, said. “The safety and health of everyone who steps into our building is of the utmost importance.”
Phase two begins the week of June 2 with a soft opening for LCHS members only. Business hours have been altered to allow for time to clean and sanitize. During phase two a building capacity of 50 will be maintained. The kids area will remain closed due to the numerous surfaces to be sanitized. The research area will be open by appointment.
The Center will be opening during the following reduced hours:
- June 2 - 6: open to LCHS members only 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday
- June 8-22: Open to members and visitors with potential health vulnerabilities 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday. Open to general public 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Hand sanitizer will be provided for guests and masks and physical distancing are encouraged during the visit.
The staff and Trustees are excited to be reopening the Lyon County History Center and are deeply appreciative to everyone for their patience, understanding and support during this challenging time.
The Lyon County History Center is located at 711 Commercial St. For more information, visit explorelyoncounty.org.
