Wilma Jane Lindsey, formerly of Emporia, died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Home of the Flint Hills in St. George, Kansas. She was 93.
Wilma was born on April 29, 1926 in Eureka, Kansas the daughter of Harry and Phoebe Elizabeth “Bessie” Heath Gamblian. She married Cecil Leslie on December 23, 1941 in Oswego, Kansas. He died in 1965 in Eureka. She later married Joseph M. Lindsey on February 12, 1971 in Wichita, Kansas. He died on August 20, 1988 in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: daughters, Teresa Purkeypile of Wamego, and Joyce Truskett of Garfield, Arkansas; brother, Larry D. Gamblian of Emporia; 5 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; two husbands; son, Daniel Dwayne Leslie; brothers, Wilbur Gamblian, Elwood Call, and Harry Eugene Gamblian; sisters, Frances Darlene Gamblian, Perla Ireland, Donelda Gulick, Wanda Kidd, Beverly Burke, and Barbara Burkett.
Wilma was a homemaker until she moved to Emporia where she was a clerical assistant at the Lyon County Treasurer’s office. She was member of the First Christian Church, Emporia and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. Wilma’s love was to bowl and dance, where she was a member of the Bluestem Swingers Square-dance Club.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 2, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Emporia. The family will receive friends and family an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday at the Greenwood Cemetery in Eureka. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the Fisher House Foundation for Veteran’s and Military Members can be sent in care of the funeral home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.