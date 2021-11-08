Gerald L. “Gary” Briar, 79, of Ottawa, Kansas, passed away October 31, 2021, at Rock Creek Nursing Home in Ottawa.
He was born December 15, 1941, in Newton, Kansas, the son of Russell “Sticker” and Evelyn (Greely) Briar. He lived in Newton, graduating from Newton High School in 1960. He moved to Emporia before moving to Ottawa in 1988. Gary was a conductor for Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad for 32 years before retiring. He also served in the U.S. Army from 1963 to 1966 leaving with an Honorable Discharge as SP4-E4.
Gary was married to Donna Baucom having 2 sons, Russell L. Briar (wife) Audry, and Randy L. Briar (wife) Debbie, and grandson, Cody Briar all of Emporia. They all survive.
He later met Dorothy Kettler (wife), she survives of the home in Ottawa. They were together over 30 years.
Gary was a member of VFW Post 971 (Paola), American Legion Post 2 (Newton), and FOE #2700 (Ottawa).
Gary is survived and missed by family and many friends. He wished to be cremated with no services.
A Celebration of Gary’s life will be held from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M., Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Eagles, 524 E. 15th Street, Ottawa.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Gary’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
