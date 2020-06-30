A third person has been arrested in connection to a June 12 shooting that left a 35-year-old woman wounded.
William Walters, 24, of Emporia was arrested at around 6 p.m. Monday evening.
Charges at the time of arrest were two counts of aggravated kidnapping and one count each of attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.
Edgar Gonzalez, 28, and Hector Velazquez, 30, were previously arrested in connection with the same shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.