TOPEKA — For 35 or so minutes on Saturday night, the Emporia State men seemed to have things well in control at Lee Arena.
The final five, however, proved ever-so-costly.
Washburn overcame a 15-point second-half deficit, using a 12-0 run near the close as it stole a win from the Hornets, 80-78.
“You’ve got to play for 40 minutes, you’ve got to defend,” ESU Head Coach Craig Doty said. “If you defend for 40, you’ll give yourself a good chance to win. If you don’t, you’re going to put yourself in a volatile spot where you can ultimately end up with a heartbreaking loss and that’s what happened tonight.”
Emporia State led for a strong majority of the first half, by as many as 10 points, before the Ichabods pushed back within four in the first few minutes after the break.
At that point, the Hornets appeared to take full control, stretching their advantage back to 14 in just a matter of moments. The margin reached 15 at one point, but largely stayed in double-digits until the final seven minutes.
Justin Williams buried a 3-pointer with 5:13 remaining to keep ESU well in front, at 68-59, but it followed with a brutal stretch in which the Hornets twice turned the ball over, while also going a meager 1-for-4 from the free throw line and 0-for-4 from the floor. Washburn continued to build a head of steam, was 6-for-7 in the flow of play in that same stretch, taking the lead with a 3-pointer at the 3:31 mark. The Ichabods then stretched their own lead to six, but ESU got a pair of scores in the final 30 seconds to cut the deficit back to a single possession.
ESU still threatened to win after Zac Owens hit a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining, cutting the spread to one. Washburn then made just the first shot from the line with four seconds remaining, but a desperation shot from Owens at halfcourt was well off the mark.
“It was tough,” junior Jumah’Ri Turner said of the late game collapse. “We came down, turned the ball over a few times, weren’t able to execute a few plays — it’s just something we’ll have to learn from. Of course they were playing a little harder defense, they were down 15 with 12 minutes to go, so they really had to lock in on defense, but it was really just a matter of us not hitting shots. It wasn’t (anything) they did defensively that altered (our attack).”
Turner had a team-high 22 points for the Hornets and was quite adamant that complacency certainly wasn’t an issue in ESU’s inability to finish late.
“We wanted to blow the lead (up more),” he said. “In our head, we were trying to get up 20, 25 so it wouldn’t have to come down to what it came down to.”
Overall, Washburn shot 49 percent, but were 17-of-26 (65 percent) in the second half.
“If you can’t get defensive stops, it’s going to make us vulnerable,” Doty said. “They had some upperclassmen, some guys step up and make shots.
“Anytime shots are going in, I think you’re going to play with more energy,” Doty said. “Their shots did go in. While our offensive possessions were amplified down the stretch, it ultimately comes down to defense.”
And of course, with each Hornet miss and Washburn make, the largely home crowd got more and more raucous. At one point, the entire Ichabod bench, including head coach Brett Ballard, were raising their arms toward the crowd to inspire a greater volume.
ESU, who shot 57 percent in the first half, was just 43 percent in the final 20 minutes and were only 8-for-15 from the free throw line.
“It was pretty dead in the building when we had control of (the game),” Doty said. “Then things picked up quite a bit and it was a tough environment, especially having as many freshmen as we do. It was really tough for our guys to respond. You saw some of those nerves, maybe, at the foul line and then you saw a team at home that had the fanbase at their back and as a result, they ... thrived in that environment. (It was) a good growing experience for our team as we continue to prosper.”
The Hornets will now return home to face second-ranked Northwest Missouri State on Thursday and Missouri Western on Saturday.
“We’ll just get better,” Turner said. “We won’t get down on ourselves or anything like that, we’re going to get better and we’ll be ready (for) the next game.”
ESU 39 39 — 78
WU 31 49 — 80
Emporia State (8-4, 2-1): Fort 3-6 0-0 6, Van Dyke 4-5 1-2 9, Rottweiler 1-3 0-0 3, Turner 8-18 4-4 22, Williams 7-13 2-4 17, Thomas 1-5 0-0 2, Bailey 3-5 1-2 10, Thiessen 2-3 0-3 4, Owens 1-3 0-0 3, McGuire 1-2 0-0 2, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0.
Washburn (7-5, 2-1): Clausing 5-8 3-5 13, Maschoff 3-9 1-2 7, Geiman 5-11 7-10 18, Lewis 8-13 4-5 25, Biggs 0-1 4-4 4, Deffebaugh 2-2 0-0 4, Williams 1-2 1-3 3, Nelson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 3-7 0-0 6, Thorne 0-1 0-0 0.
Three-pointers: ESU (8-27): Fort 0-2, Van Dyke 0-1, Rottweiler 1-2, Turner 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Williams 1-6, Bailey 3-5, Thiessen 0-1, Owens 1-2; WU (6-24): Maschoff 0-3, Geiman 1-6, Lewis 5-8, Biggs 0-1, Nelson 0-1, Carter 0-4, Thorne 0-1.
Rebounds- ESU 36 (Fort 6), WU 36 (Clausing 8); Assists- ESU 12 (2 with 3), WU 11 (Geiman 7).
Fouled Out: ESU- Van Dyke; WU- None.
