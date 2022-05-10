The Emporia Gazette
Emporia firefighters took advantage of last week’s rain by conducting swiftwater rescue drills on the Cottonwood River.
Trident Rescue LLC, a company based in Missouri, led the practice sessions at Soden’s Grove. One drill occurred at night.
The fire department’s Facebook page said other area departments joined with members of the water rescue team in the drills.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports 33 people died by drowning across the state in 2019. All but four of those were unintentional.
