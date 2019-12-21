Emily Cheever and Cody Miller of Emporia are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Marie Miller, born Dec. 18. Evelyn has one sister, Caydence Miller.
Grandparents are Angela and Zeke Cheever and Amy and Kenny Cantrall, all of Emporia. Great-grandparents are Judy and Marland Smith, Wanda White and Charles Wilson, all of Emporia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.