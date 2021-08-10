Catherine Adkins, aka Bert, had a drive-in restaurant on Sixth Avenue back in the 50s and early 60s. It was the home of the Jumburger, a loose-meat hamburger, simply dressed and on a bun, that many Emporians of a certain age remember fondly.
Bert’s Drive In was not only owned and operated by a woman — it was staffed by young women — an acceptable summer job when there weren’t that many a “reputable young lady” could work. Last week, we heard from Rosalie Fowler and her brother Jack Chapman. Today, it’s another set of 1950s car hops, and we may be a step closer to the secret recipe of the Jumburger.
Sandra Clements Koch, another local businesswoman, got her start at Bert’s in 1953.
“It was probably the best drive-in place in Emporia,” Sandra said. “I think it was 1953 when I started working there. She was a very good employer and made lots of friends with the girls. I loved it; I loved that place.”
“Helen Sill and another lady would come and steam the hamburger,” Sandra recalls. “And they had root beer with cold mugs.”
“Bob Price went to high school with my dad,” Sandra said. “When I was 13, we lived on Sherman and I decided to pass as 14 because I really wanted a job.”
She worked until age 18 and then went to nursing school. Sandra said Bert was caring for her mother, Betty B. Adkins. After Betty passed, Bob and Bert built a new house right behind the commercial strip.
“There’s apartment houses still back there, and they built their house right behind.” Sandra Koch said.
Sandra feels certain the recipe came from Nu-Way in Wichita. “Bob’s sister worked down there and Bert would not give out the recipe, not ever, not even after the drive-in closed,” she said.
Sandra eventually started a store downtown and Bert gave her advice — told her about small business loans and advised her on her floor stock. One businesswoman mentoring another.
“And I had four stores,” Sandra said. Two are still open: Koch Gifts and Second Love, now combined are still there at 706 Commercial St.
Evalee Jernigan was a sophomore in High School when she started working for Bert.
“You know Bert had boys as car hops, and A&W was coming to Emporia, and they had girls, so Bert thought she’d lose a lot of business so she switched to girls. Rosalie (Chapman) and I were some of the first ones. She was strict with the girls, but she was fair.”
“Half my friends worked at Bert’s and half at A&W,” Evalee (now Williams) said. “So the boys would pass notes across town for us. They had to be floating in root beer!”
Kids need a place to hang out, and Bert’s was a good spot.
“(Bert’s was) where you would take your date after the show, and get a root beer and a Jumburger, so of course we knew who was going with who and who broke up with who,” she said.
Although Evalee usually went for the grilled cheese, she said the Jumburger was the star.
“The turnpike was being built so we got a lot of the boys who were working on that, and we had the ones going off to college, K-State, or KU … people from out of town didn’t know what a Jumburger was, so we had to explain. It was just loose hamburger, kind of steamed, and she added different spices to them. I wish I had one now.”
Bert was wage savvy, and valued experience.
“Deesie (Mary Lou Whitney) and I worked from our sophomore summer on up, and we were graduating. Bert said ‘If you girls would stay and work the summer, I will give you 50 cents an hour but don’t you tell the other girls.’”
Evalee laughed at the memory.
“We got to keep our tips but of course they were just nickels and dimes, so to get 50 cents, or even a quarter, that was a big deal.”
And what goes around, comes around. That extra coinage came in handy for a dry stranger.
“There used to be a truck that would come there all dusty from after work and they would go to the tavern,” Evalee said. “But there was one young guy who wouldn’t go in. He rode in the back, and he would just sit there in the sun and be hot, and Deesie said we ought to take him a root beer. And I said alright, so she got a nickel and I got a nickel, and we took him a tall root beer. He was speechess.”
Bert and Bob kept an eye on things. No funny business was allowed, and the girls in the 50s all got personal rides to their homes in Bert’s Cadillac. No, it wasn’t pink. I asked everyone.
Evalee recalled the night there was a swarm of June Bugs so thick they couldn’t take drinks out to the cars because the bugs would fall in them.
“One time, it just rained, and rained and rained and we were getting ready to leave, so we thought it would be fun to wade in the gutter.
“We took our shoes off, and Bert came running out there: ‘You girls get out of there! Don’t you know there’s glass in there?’ I imagine Bert was ready to pull her hair out a lot of the time with us girls.
“Back then there wasn’t very many places for teenagers to work during the summer, so we were glad to have the job,” Evalee said. “I saved enough money that I could pay my tuition for the first year of college. That’s where I met my husband, at that root beer stand.”
Aside from the occasional attempted mug theft by pranksters, Bert’s was a safe, tasty, entertaining spot in the 1950s. What about the 60s? Linda Crisp has some stories to share and a possible secret ingredient: Worcestershire?
Let’s get cooking!
