Christine Sue Allen of Emporia went to be with Jesus on Thursday, December 2, 2022 at her home. She was 65.
Chris was born on February 28, 1957 in Emporia, Kansas the daughter of George Henry and Barbara Jean Dyer Goodell. She married Lester Allen on May 1, 1992 in Emporia. He survives at the home.
Surviving family members include: husband, Lester Allen of the home; son, Tyler Allen of Warrenville, South Carolina; daughter, Chelsi Allen and Fiancé Erik Juarez of Emporia; granddaughter, Ivory Juarez of Emporia; brother, Dan Goodell of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; sister, Debra Lawson of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David “Goodie” Goodell.
Chris was a manager for Beneficial Finance for 15 years before starting a family. Then later worked for U.S.D. 253 as a Paraeducator for 15 years at William Allen White Grade School before retirement. She was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia with burial following at Allen Cemetery, Allen, Kansas. Visitation will start at 1:00 p.m. Thursday until service time. Memorial contributions to the American Kidney Foundation or the Emporia Friends of the Zoo can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.