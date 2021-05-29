The Celebration of Life for Par “Patrick” Weyrauch will be held Saturday, June 5th, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m, at the Church of the Nazarene Activity Center, 2931 W. 24th Ave., Emporia, Kansas. Pat passed away on January 17, 2021, at Sunflower Care Center, Emporia, at the age of 85.
Friends are invited to join the family to share memories and life experiences. Cremation has occurred.
Memorials are established with the Lamont (Kansas) Wesleyan Church, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the First Church of the Nazarene of Emporia. Contributions may be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas, 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
Condolences and remembrances may be sent through the funeral home website;
