Seven-year-old Shelby Mustain of Emporia is the winner of the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia's Home Town Habitat Contest, Education Coordinator Dehlia Sutton announced Friday.
Mustain's habitat resembles an African safari, which appealed to the judges. The judges were Jodi Case of Mobilizing Literacy, Ron Thomas of KVOE, and Sutton.
“A Springtime visit to sunny Africa," Thomas said in a written release. "Took a trip and did not have to leave the office and had Barbie as the Photographer."
“The Habitat had thought behind it. Ground cover, vegetation, animals, the sky and sun background in the box, it resembled a safari habitat," Case said.
“I loved how she wanted to plan a cheetah habitat, but also included other animals you would see in the cheetah’s natural environment. It showed that she not only learned about cheetahs, but what other animals as well…..she thought outside the ‘box,'" Sutton said.
Sutton said the content received six entries overall, each showcasing a wide-range of imagination and creativity.
"We had a family come up with a whole ‘zoo’ theme, an amazing python habitat, one habitat built in the woods, a panda exhibit, and even a fantasy unicorn exhibit," she said. "They were all fabulous in their own way and it took some thought to decide the winner. At the end of the day, we really liked how Shelby incorporated other animals that would be found in the grasslands — not just the cheetah. Plus like Ron suggested, who wouldn’t want their own personal photographer?"
