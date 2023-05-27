The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia Arts Center will hold an artist’s opening reception for Jim Sallenbach next week.
Sallenbach’s exhibition is entitled “Nature of Things.” According to a written release, he “takes ordinary discarded objects and turns them into thought provoking pieces of art. He deconstructs the past and rebuilds pieces to suit his concepts. Using all his experiences and all the places he has lived and learned he puts forth a brilliant exhibition that showcases his unique voice. One that speaks to what influences him and all his ideas for the future.”
Sallenbach has shown his art nationally and internationally, with some of his pieces held in private collections around the world.
The reception is set for 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in the Trusler Gallery, 815 Commercial St. He will speak during the reception at 5:15 p.m.
The exhibition is on display from June 1 - 30.
