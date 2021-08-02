The Emporia Gazette
The 2021 Lyon County Fair is officially underway after 4-H shows kicked off over the weekend.
On Friday, 4-Hers took part in the Dog, Hand Pet and Cat Shows at the Anderson Building, showing off their furry — and not so furry — pets. Saturday featured a host of events including boys and girls buymanship, a fashion revue and judging for a number of categories.
The horse show was held in the grandstands Sunday morning.
Also over the weekend carnival rides could be spotted at the fairgrounds in preparation for later this week. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. Thursday.
