A man arrested in Emporia after murdering four people will take his case before the Kansas Supreme Court Monday.
Kyle Flack, 36, is appealing a death sentence. He spent days on the run in May 2013 after killing Kaylie Bailey, 21, and daughter Lana Bailey, 18 months. Authorities say he also used a shotgun to kill Andrew Stout, 30, and Steven White, 31, all on a Franklin County farm.
Flack was captured in Emporia, where officers found a car that Kaylie Bailey drove when last seen alive. The child was found dead in Osage County.
Flack was convicted in March 2016 after a trial in which the defense never called any witnesses.
Monday's hearing begins at 9 a.m. in Topeka. It will be livestreamed on the state Supreme Court's YouTube channel.
