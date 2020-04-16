Louise Yuvonne Atherly was born on February 14, 1930, Northeast of Strawn to Orlin Kenneth and E. Lucille Woods Atherly.
Louise died on April 14, 2020 at the Life Care Center in Burlington.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Kenneth, Glen, and Duane; and a sister, Colleen.
Louise is survived by her brother, Don Atherly, New Strawn; two sisters, Marjorie (Richard) Holmer, Topeka and Joan Atherly, Burlington.
A private graveside was held
at the Graceland Cemetery,
Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.