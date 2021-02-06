A Council Grove teen was injured during a rollover on the turnpike, Saturday afternoon.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 18-year-old Ryder Lee McGuire was heading northbound toward the Emporia toll plaza at mile marker 127 on I-35 when he took the exit too fast and rolled his 1998 Chevrolet 2500 pickup.
The accident occurred at about 1:10 p.m.
McGuire was wearing a seatbelt and sustained suspected minor injuries.
Weather likely contributed to the accident. Multiple reports of slide-offs were coming in from the turnpike and Interstate 35 throughout the day and into the evening, as Saturday's predicted snowfall resulted in slick roadways.
(0) comments
