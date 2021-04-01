One person was transported after a single-vehicle rollover just north of Emporia, Thursday afternoon.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Benjamin Folks, Lyon County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County EMS were dispatched to the 1000 block of Road 190 at 2:42 p.m. for reports of a rollover accident.
Folks said it was determined that 21-year-old Richard Parnell Jr. of Americus was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer on Road 190 at a high rate of speed when he reportedly "tapped the brakes" and lost control of the vehicle.
Parnell's vehicle left the roadway and the vehicle rolled. Parnell's passenger, 25-year-old Thelma Brock, was transported to Newman Regional Health was non-life-threatening injuries.
Parnell refused treatment. He stated he was wearing a seatbelt but Brock was not.
Folks said the accident remains under investigation.
Road 190 is a gravel road so 'tapping' the breaks at a high rate of speed if said gravel had actually been grated and was loose would cause anyone to lose control.
Road 190 is a gravel road so 'tapping' the breaks at a high rate of speed if said gravel had actually been grated and was loose would cause anyone to lose control.
