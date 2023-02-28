The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center will not participate in the National Weather Service's statewide tornado drill next week, LCECC announced Tuesday.
The statewide drill is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 7, in conjunction with Severe Weather Preparedness Week.
LCECC director Roxanne Van Gundy said the county typically opts out of the drill because they occur on Tuesdays, and the county's normal testing days at noon on Mondays.
"We appreciate that our citizens listen for these sirens every Monday and report any malfunctions that occur," she said. "We count on those eyes and ears to report from the field. We do not want to confuse an already smooth process."
You can continue to report any malfunctions with county wide sirens at 620-343-4225 or at info@lcecc.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.