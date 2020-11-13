After consultation with Lyon County Public Health and ESU Emergency Management it has been decided that only families of student-athletes will be allowed as spectators in White Auditorium for Emporia State basketball games. This policy will be in effect throughout December and will be re-evaluated prior to the first home games of 2021.
"White Auditorium is known throughout the country as one of the best basketball arenas in NCAA Division II and part of that is the tremendous fan support we have had," said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. "We hate that not everyone that wants to watch a game in person in the Auditorium will be able to, but with the surge in cases in Lyon County and the State of Kansas this was the most responsible course of action at this time."
There are still several opportunities for fans to listen and watch the games in real time. For the 32nd straight season Greg Rahe will be calling all of the Hornet and Lady Hornet action on 104.9FM-KFFX on the radio with audio also provided on-line at kvoe.com.
For a fee, all games will also be available for viewing on the MIAA Network at themiaanetwork.com/esuhornets. A basketball season pass is available for $100, which gives a fan access to both men's and women's games all season. Another option for fans is a $10 day pass that allows a fan to watch any MIAA basketball contest on that day. The day pass cannot be purchased prior to game day and is only good for 24 hours.
Fans that have already purchased season tickets for this season will be contacted by the Athletic Department with details regarding their purchase.
