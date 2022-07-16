In Kansas, the current restrictions on abortion are already stringent. Exceptions exist only for rape, incest, and health of the mother. These exceptions are humane, logical, and necessary. Our state supreme court has declared the right to abortion and bodily autonomy under these restrictions to be constitutional.
If the proposed amendment passes with a “yes” vote on Aug. 2, it would allow our far-right legislators to outlaw even these exceptions, and there is little doubt that they would do just that. Many who support the amendment (including numerous clerical leaders who are supposed to be apolitical) have argued that voting NO would open the floodgates to abortion on demand. THIS IS A LIE! The existing restrictions would remain in effect.
Enacting this amendment would be the first time the Constitution would be changed to deprive people their rights.
It is ironic that the same hypocrites who wail the loudest about government overreach when it comes to wearing masks or gun registration are also those who support that overreach when it comes to controlling the bodies of pregnant persons.
If you are registered to vote, even if you haven’t declared a party, you can — and must — vote on this amendment in the August 2nd primary election. We all need to vote NO to avoid the slippery slope of greater government interference on our bodies and our privacy, to avoid the slide into further autocracy.
Mary and Douglas McGaw
Emporia
But But conservatives keep telling me millions of women are getting abortions while the child is coming down the birth canal! And just recently I heard about the gruesome practice of "post birth abortion"... are you saying these conservatives are lying to me?!
