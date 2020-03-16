Emporia Main Street issued the following statement Monday regarding resources for business-owners as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the economic life of the community.
Below is its statement, in full:
"I'm assuming that all of you have heard about the pandemic sweeping the world right now.
"Last Thursday, Emporia Main Street staff reached out to Jarrod Fell, the Lyon County Emergency Management Coordinator, to set a discussion on how we could best guide businesses and event planners toward resources they needed to make scientifically-backed decisions in their operations.
"That same afternoon, the Emporia Main Street Staff met with Mr. Fell, members of the Flint Hills Community Health Center and a City of Emporia staff member. We initiated the conversation in an attempt to connect all of you with expert information in the face of a situation that very few of us have ever experienced.
"As a Main Street organization, we are not going to play epidemiologist, nor are we going to use this as some sort of initiative to brand our response. What we will do is provide access to information sources that will allow businesses, organizations and individuals the tools necessary to take precautions and make decisions that are best for them.
"Know that we prefer links in this situation because the information surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic is extremely fluid, and we don't want you to use outdated information in your decision making process.
"• How do we handle the virus as a business?
"Local information concerning the Corona virus will be distributed through the Flint Hills Community Health Center.
"The Center for Disease Control has a guide for businesses in dealing with the coronavirus.
"The CDC has recommendations for cleaning and disinfecting areas for businesses and other public use areas.
"The Kansas Department of Health has a more regional specific information site dedicated to categorized groups and coronavirus response.
"• What about events and activities?
"Some of the information about events and activity guidelines are included (at the sites) above. The information we obtained from our internal meeting was that 'social distancing' (keeping a 6 foot minimum distance from others and avoiding crowds) while practicing good hygiene (washing hands thoroughly and regularly, avoiding touching your face and disinfecting surfaces that have contact) and encouraging very limited contact with those that are at higher risk for hospitalization or death (the elderly, those with respiratory ailments, people with heart issues, those with compromised immune systems, etc.) was necessary to "flatten the curve" of ill individuals that could impact the capacity of our local health care infrastructure.
"From an event cancelation standpoint, the time frame we are looking at is consistent with the most current CDC recommendation of the end of April, with other assessments as time moves forward. At Emporia Main Street, that means that we are canceling the Quarter Mania scheduled for this week (we will have another Quarter Mania at a date yet to be determined) and we are postponing the Taste event until September.
"• How will businesses keep afloat during this pandemic?
"There are strategies popping up to support local businesses during this time. National organizations are promoting a few 'best practices' and we are working with the National Main Street Center to obtain information from other Main Streets impacted through our 'The Point' communication system. These strategies will continue to change, but here are some of the standard strategies:
"Reassure the public with clearly stated hours, product availability, sanitation practices, and commitment to helping the community.
"Offer alternate ways to interact with customers through on-line sales, curbside pickup, or exclusive shopping.
"Highlight "future sales" opportunities through the purchase of gift certificates/cards.
"Walk your talk through the support of other local businesses with examples and social posts.
"Contact landlords to determine if there can be a break on, or postponement of rent.
"Work with your local financial institution for loan refinancing or lines of credit.
• Use Small Business Administration resources.
"Communicate with Emporia Main Street. We have a short survey, and we can share results with state and federal governmental entities and elected officials to encourage assistance. We care about our entrepreneurs and local businesses that have built this community.
"We are not going to have all the answers here, but I promise you that your Emporia Main Street will work to help you in ways that you need if you communicate those needs and we have pathways to resources.
"• What we need from you?
"As citizens, you have a role to play in mitigating the impacts of this pandemic. People in Kansas are sick right now, and that is out of our control. How we handle ourselves moving forward is within our control. The following points have little to do with science, but our community culture is an important thing to sustain. Again, we are leaving the recommendations about disinfecting surfaces, communicable diseases and how businesses/organizations should proceed to the experts. Here are some simple things you can do moving forward:
"Only share accurate information from reliable sources. The links we posted above are all reliable sources. Websites that you've never heard of, miracle cure statements or weird conspiracy theories are not helpful at this time.
"Take what you need, but understand that others have needs, too. This is a time for helping, not hoarding. If you have more, try and help those that have less.
"Finger pointing isn't helpful. Businesses, organizations and events have decision-making metrics that you may not understand. That's OK. But, know that everyone is trying to use the best information we have available to make the best decisions possible. Criticizing businesses or entities for their level of openness does no good. Events are all different and leaders will make their own decisions based on the best information they have available to them. This is not a time to tear each other down.
"If you are sick, stay home or seek appropriate medical attention. If you are an employer of someone that is sick, make sure they have the support they need to stay home or seek appropriate medical attention.
"Know that different people react differently under stress. Some people freak out. Some people try and add levity. Some think about others. Some worry about themselves and their immediate circle. Some people will think about long-term impacts of decisions made. Some people will only think in terms of the next few weeks. Let's support each other in the implementation of science-backed strategies that provide our region with the best outcome, and know that different individuals will react according to their own personalities.
"If you are in a group with a higher mortality rate, take additional precautions to avoid interaction for the time being.
"Support each other. We are a great community, and times like these provide an opportunity for us all to make our community even greater.
"Practice social distancing, avoid crowds for the time being and wash your hands.
"We are not going to claim to be an authority on infectious diseases. Emporia Main Street will seek information from local experts and pass that information on to you when it becomes available. Please continue communicating with us about what you are doing to adjust to this pandemic, and what we can do to best help you."
