Patricia Ann Burgess, of Emporia, passed on Friday, January 31, 2020 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. She was 78 years old.
Patricia was born on May 17, 1941, in Reading, Kansas, the daughter of Clarence Jones and Pearl Loomis Jones. She married William “Dixie” Haun and together they had a daughter Kimberli Haun-Blow. They later divorced. She then married her lifetime partner Gary Burgess, Sr. on September 9, 1991 in Miami, Oklahoma. He passed on May 19, 2008.
Surviving family members include: stepson, Gary Burgess, Jr./Tina Andrews of Emporia; stepdaughter, Sherri Buttenhoff of Emporia; grandchildren, Nicole Shaddix-Olsen, Austin Blow, Logan Blow, Garin Burgess and Zach/Tricia Andrews; great-grandchildren, Maleeah Ortiz-Blow, Maisie Olsen, Matilda Olsen, Novaleigh Blow and Murphy Andrews; sisters, Mary Lou Pearson of Neosho Rapids, and Carol Lucille Reneau of Emporia.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gary Burgess, Sr; daughter, Kimberli Haun-Blow; grandson, George Buttenhoff; sisters, Dorothy Lee Walker, Naomi Ruth Jones, Arlene Jones; and her brother, Clarence “Gene” Jones, Jr.
Patricia, in her early years, was a hairdresser and owned her own salon in Emporia. She later became a licensed practical nurse at Newman hospital. She also assisted her husband in running Annie’s West and Mr. B’s. She was a member at the First United Methodist Church.
Cremation is planned with private services later. Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Methodist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
