November is American Diabetes Month, and staff members at Newman Regional Health are using the occasion to help spread awareness and provide education resources to those affected by the disease.
Diabetes is defined as a disease in which the body’s ability to produce or respond to the insulin hormone is impaired, resulting in abnormal metabolism of carbohydrates and elevated levels of glucose in the blood and urine. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 30 million Americans have some form of disease. Another 84 million have a condition known as pre-diabetes, which can often develop into type 2 diabetes within five years of diagnosis if not properly treated.
“Individuals developing the disease may start to have increased thirst and excess urination, particularly at night,” said Wilma Malone, an Outpatient Dietitian and Certified Diabetes Educator at Newman Regional Health. “They may also become more tired, noticing that they just don’t quite feel up to par or able to do as much as they did before. It’s possible that they may not notice anything wrong at all if their blood sugar levels aren’t elevated. Usually, I recommend that people older than 40 should be tested for diabetes, especially if you have a history of it in you family. You may be more at risk because of that hereditary factor.”
Malone hopes patients diagnosed with the disease — no matter their age or the type of diabetes — will take advantage of Newman Regional Health’s Diabetes Education program. The program includes both day and evening classes on blood glucose monitoring, healthy eating, physical activity, medications, acute and chronic complications, psychosocial issues, health and behavior changes and the diabetes development process. Patients can enroll by obtaining a referral and individualized treatment plan from their physician. More information on the program can be accessed online at newmanrh.org/service_item/diabetes-education or by calling 343-6800, ext. 1803.
Thanks to a grant from the Sam E. & Mary F. Roberts Foundation, additional quarterly diabetes workshops are also provided free of charge to community members. The support group meets the first Tuesday of the month in March, June, September and November at the Newman Regional Health Conference Room, often hosting interactive activities for those in attendance. The most recent installment concerned ways to improve the healthiness of traditional holiday dishes and desserts.
“Some of the times, we think that all carbs are bad, which isn’t always true,” Malone said. “But, the recipes I’ve used in holiday cooking this year often use almond flour to replace part of the white flower of the product, which is a good way to reduce the amount of carbohydrates in a dish. That will make them have less of an impact on blood sugar. It’s really about looking up recipes and finding some of the things that work for you as sugar substitutes. In small quantities, they can really add an impact of flavor on a dish without adding all the extra sugar, especially in desserts.
“So, this group can be for people who have diabetes or for caregivers that take care of people with diabetes. It’s extremely beneficial. We’ve had people with pre-diabetes attend that don’t have that diagnosis yet, but are inching closer, and it’s helpful for them too.”
