The Kansas Attorney General is suing three major drug companies and 12 pharmacy companies over the prices they charge for insulin.
Derek Schmidt filed suit in Topeka Friday, claiming the companies have operated “pricing scheme” for 20 years to force people with diabetes to pay excessive costs. He said one-fourth of all patients no longer can afford insulin.
The companies are “forcing Kansans with diabetes to choose between rationing their medication to stretch their health care dollars or going without insulin and risk potentially deadly complications,” a statement from Schmidt's office said.
The defendants in the case include Eli Lilly and Company, Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC and Novo Nordisk Inc. Schmidt said they combine to produce 99% of the insulin available in the U.S.
The suit also cites 12 pharmacy benefit managers: CVS Health Corporation, CVS Pharmacy, Inc., Caremark Rx, LLC, Caremark, LLC, CaremarkPCS Health, LLC, Evernorth Health, Inc., Express Scripts, Inc., Express Scripts Administrators, LLC, Medco Health Solutions, Inc., ESI Mail Pharmacy Service, Inc., Express Scripts Pharmacy, Inc., and OptumRx, Inc.
All are accused of violating the Kansas Consumer Protection Act. The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages, along with restitution.
A similar federal lawsuit has been tied up in court for several years. The three main insulin makers are accused by drug distributors of violating racketeering laws.
Courthouse News reported that the Illinois Attorney General filed a suit similar to Schmidt's Friday.
“Insulin that costs manufacturers less than $5 to produce and that was originally priced at $20 when released, now ranges between $300 and $700 in Kansas,” Schmidt's statement said.
A national report in October said more than 16% of diabetics now are rationing their insulin because of the cost.
Schmidt noted his office reached a $27 million settlement with Centene last year over its business practices.
Senate Republicans blocked a $35 monthly cap on insulin from being included in the Inflation Reduction Act back in August... every Democrat along with 7 Republicans voted in favor, but the Senate fell 3 votes short of the 60 needed to add the amendment to the bill. Meanwhile Republicans continue to blame Democrats for the high cost of insulin...
