Starting today, Road 130 between Roads F5 and G will be closed until further notice, according to the Lyon County Highway Department.
The highway department will send more information upon the reopening of the road.
Starting today, Road 130 between Roads F5 and G will be closed until further notice, according to the Lyon County Highway Department.
The highway department will send more information upon the reopening of the road.
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Gary Lukert said:
Gary Lukert said:
I am not seeing how this is really important. I am in the age group the Virus hits the most
Gary Lukert said:
Well, I am 109 Right Now, Drive my car, work full time!
Gary Lukert said:
AMEN!
aulani said:
Alfred said:
Mr. Lukert, I hope you have good health for years to come, and are safe from the covid 19 virus.
Steve Barnard said:
Vintage Queen said:
SnowGypsy said:
Link to livestream: https://www.kscourts.org/About-the-Courts/Supreme-Court/Oral-Argument-Livestream
SnowGypsy said:
Your attitude, as always, is more scary than the virus now circulating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.